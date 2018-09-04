Search

Six killed in West Bengal car accident

Sep 04, 2018, 15:59 IST | IANS

The driver of the truck deserted his vehicle and fled from the spot, a police officer said

Six killed in West Bengal car accident
Representational Image

Six persons, including two children, were on Tuesday killed in a horrific road accident in West Bengal's Cooch Behar district as the car they were in collided head on with a truck, police said.

Two men, two women and a child died on the spot at Mathabhanga, a police officer said. Another child died in a hospital, where four others are admitted.

The driver of the truck deserted his vehicle and fled from the spot, a police officer said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newswest bengal

Six killed, 30 injured in road accident in Vijayawada

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK