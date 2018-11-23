Six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir encounter

national

Indian paramilitary troopers stand guard in front of a closed shop during a one-day strike called by Kashmiri seperatists in Srinagar on November 22, 2018. Pic/PTI

Srinagar: Six militants were on Friday killed in an encounter with security forces in Anantnag district of Jammu and Kashmir, officials said.

An army official said exchange of fire between security forces and militants began in the early hours in Bijbehara area of the district.

Six militants were killed in the operation and weapons were recovered from the spot, he said. Further details of the incident were awaited, he added.

