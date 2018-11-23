Six militants killed in Jammu and Kashmir gunfight

Nov 23, 2018, 15:19 IST | IANS

Azad Malik alias Aka Dada was killed in the gunfight in Sekipora village

A top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander, who has been blamed for the assassination of senior journalist Shujat Bukhari earlier this year, was among the six militants killed by the security forces on Friday in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district, police said.

Azad Malik alias Aka Dada was killed in the gunfight in Sekipora village.

"Azad Malik, a top LeT commander, and his associate Basit Mir were among the six militants killed," police sources said.

Azad Malik has been held responsible for the murder of senior journalist Shujat Bukhari who was killed in Srinagar city along with two security guards on June 14.

The gunfight was triggered after security forces cordoned off the village following a tip-off about holed-up militants in the area.

Authorities have suspended mobile internet services in Anantnag district as a precautionary measure.

