Six more UK passengers test positive for COVID-19 at Delhi airport

Six more passengers arriving in two flights from the UK, which landed at Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA) late on Tuesday night, have tested positive for Covid-19, officials told IANS on Wednesday.

With this, the number of passengers from the UK who have tested positive at the IGIA has soared to 11. On Tuesday, five passengers from the UK had tested positive.

Besides, the officials also told IANS that around 50 passengers have been sent to institutional quarantine by the government since they were seated in proximity to the positive passengers. However, these 50 passengers have tested negative at the airport.

The officials said that the positive patients will be sent to the Sardar Covid Care Centre in Chattarpur. However, the location for institutional quarantine of the contacts has not been disclosed by the officials yet.

Over 470 passengers who arrived at the IGIA in two flights on Tuesday night were tested at the airport.

