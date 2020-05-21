Six Mumbai returnees test positive for COVID-19 in Himachal Pradesh

This picture has been used for representation purpose

Six Mumbai returnees have tested positive for COVID-19 in Kangra district of Himachal Pradesh, said Rakesh Kumar Prajapati, DC of Kangra district. "All returnees from Mumbai are presently under institutional quarantine at Paraur district. If they test positive, they are being shifted to Baijnath," he said.

These six cases include 41-year-old female from Adhwani village in Jawalamukhi Tehsil, a 54-year-old male resident of Suliali village in Nurpur Tehsil, a 24-year-old male at Changreda Tehsil Indora, a 21-year-old male resident of Nagrota Bagwan, a 57-year-old male of Kathla village in Jaisignpur and a 36-year-old male of Bhawarna town in Kangra district, he said.

According to the Union Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, the total number of COVID-19 cases in the state stands at 110.

