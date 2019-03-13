Six nabbed for stealing valuables from electronics showroom in Delhi

crime

Representational picture

New Delhi: Six men were arrested for allegedly robbing an electronics showroom in Swarop Nagar area here, police said Tuesday.

The accused have been identified as Ravi, Ramesh Rai, Suresh Kumar, Daya Singh, Babu Pal and Mohammad Faiyaj, they said. Based on a complaint lodged by a supervisor at the Balaji Mega Mall, an investigation was taken up.

The CCTV footage of the area was analysed and on Sunday, the six men were arrested from near the Siraspur railway road.

One tempo, a motorcycle, 15 LED TVs, a microwave, two sewing machines, 47 ceiling fans, four pressure cookers and three juicers were seized, police added.

