Six of the greatest comebacks in Champions League

On the back of Liverpool's stunning resurgence against Barca, here's a look at other great comebacks in UCL

2019: Real Madrid 1-4 Ajax (5-3 aggregate)

Real Madrid beat Ajax 2-1 in this knockout first-leg encounter, but the Dutch side turned things around at the Santiago Bernabeu. Hakim Ziyech, David Neres, Dusan Tadic Lasse Schone scored for Ajax while Marco Asensio pulled one back for Real.

2019: PSG 1-3 Man Utd (3-3 aggregate, Utd won on away goals)

Trailing 0-2 at home from the first leg, United rocked at the Parc des Princes. Romelu Lukaku scored a brace, while Marcus Rashford netted the third off a penalty. Juan Bernat scored for PSG.

2018: Roma 3-0 Barca (4-4 aggregate, Roma won on away goals)

Barcelona comfortably led 4-1 in the first leg of this quarter-final. But goals from Edin Dzeko, Daniele De Rossi and Kostas Manolas saw the Catalans dumped out of the tournament.

2016-17: Barcelona 6-1 PSG (6-5 aggregate)

PSG hammered Barcelona 4-0 in the first leg only to be dealt a 6-1 thrashing by the Spaniards in the Round-of-16 return leg clash. Luis Suarez, Lionel Messi, Neymar (two goals), Sergio Roberto and a Layvin Kurzawa own-goal completed Barca's tally. Edinson Cavani got the lone goal for PSG.

2004: Deportivo 4-0 ac milan (5-4 aggregate)

Having gone down 1-4 away at Milan in this quarter-final first leg encounter, Deportivo stunned the Italian giants on the return. Walter Pandiani, Juan Carlos Valeron, Albert Luque and Fran Gonzalez scored in the 4-0 hammering of AC Milan.

2000: Barca 5-1 Chelsea (AET, 6-4 aggregate)

Barcelona lost 1-3 at the Stamford Bridge in London before hitting back in style at the Camp Nou. Rivaldo (two goals), Luis Figo, Dani Garcia and Patrick Kluivert contributed to Barcelona's victory while Tore Andre Flo netted Chelsea's solitary goal.

