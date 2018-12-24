Six people hack a mechanic to death; arrested

crime

All the accused were remanded in judicial custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal said

Six persons were arrested for allegedly killing a 25-year-old mechanic of a two-wheeler company on Friday night, police said here Sunday. All the accused were remanded in judicial custody, Senior Superintendent of Police Rahul Alwal said.

The mechanic was waylaid by the accused when he was returning home and hacked to death, the officer said. It was alleged that previous enmity between the mechanic and one of the accused was said to be the cause of the crime, he added.

