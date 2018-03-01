Six security personnel killed in Quetta

At least six security personnel have been killed in two different attacks in Pakistan's Quetta

According to The Dawn, the first one was a suicide attack on a check-post of the paramilitary force in the mountainous area, some 30km from Quetta, which killed four soldiers of the Frontier Corps (FC) on Wednesday.

While the second attack took place near the Samungli Road, in which two policemen were killed after unknown assailants opened fire at Quetta's Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Hameedullah Dasti's car on Wednesday.

On February 14, four security personnel were killed in a similar attack carried out on their vehicle.

The assailants have repeatedly targeted security personnel and government officials in Quetta.

