Six sentenced to death in honour killing of 22-year-old Dalit man

Six persons were sentenced to death by a court here yesterday in connection with the suspected honour killing of a 22-year-old Dalit man in full public view in nearby Udumalpet in March last year

Kausalya, who survived the attack on her and Shankar, welcomed the verdict

Those sentenced to death included the father of Kausalya, who had married the Dalit man despite opposition from her family. Tirupur Principal District and Sessions Judge Alamelu Natarajan also sentenced another accused to double life term and another to five years imprisonment in the case.

The judge acquitted three other accused - Kausalya's mother, her maternal uncle and another relative. The case drew outrage as a video showing the savage attack by three persons who hacked the man Shankar and Kausalya near a busy road on March 13, 2016 was telecast by TV channels.

In the video, the three men were seen attacking Shankar and his wife, dealing repeated blows on them and leaving the place on a two-wheeler after the cold blooded murder even as scared bystanders remained mute witnesses to the carnage. Various political parties had condemned the killing. Kausalya, who survived the attack, welcomed the verdict, saying it was "a warning bell and deterrent" to those attempting to indulge in "honour killings". She said she would fight till her mother and two other acquitted were also punished.

