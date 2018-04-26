Six smart ways to get the perfect dose of blissful sleep in summer

From opting for lightweight cotton sheets to revamping your curtain, here are six quick-fix ways that will guarantee you great sleep inexpensively

As many of us struggle to get some blissful sleep in summer because of soaring temperatures and growing power cuts, experts list some smart ways to fight the battle. From opting for lightweight cotton sheets to revamping your curtain, here are some quick-fix ways that will guarantee you great sleep inexpensively. Ankit Garg, Co-founder and CEO, Wakefit.co and Devrath Vijay, Founder of the functional training studio, The Outfit list the points:

1. The curtain 'calls', for a revamp: Remember those beautiful, string drawn khus curtains, a familiar sight in old ancestral properties? Well, it's time we look back to history for some 'chilling' innovation. Khus is a native Indian grass traditionally used as a coolant, commonly seen in mats and screens. Just nail the curtain to the windows, soak them with water and feel the dry hot air around you cool down significantly, with a sweet aroma diffusing in the air.

2. When sheet beats the heat away: While silk or satin sheets have been popularized by Bollywood and popular media, traditional lightweight cotton sheets are an ideal choice for summers. Opt for light-coloured sheets with a thread count of 400-800, which are comfortable, while also boosting airflow.

3. Mattress matters: A tag-team of searing heat and an uncomfortable mattress is the most potent combination to rob you of your hard earned sleep.

4. Amp up the fans: An ice-filled bowl in front of a fan (table fans) that's aiming towards your bed is probably one of the most popular tricks with hostel students or bachelors. If you have table fans, experiment with its positioning to give you ultimate relaxation and ensure ideal air circulation in your room.

5. 'In-vent'ing innovation: Here's an innovative way that can keep your room cool while you sleep without burning a hole in your pockets. Install a large industrial cooler at your rooftop and then construct vents that lead to various rooms in your house. Add a pump mechanism that can cut off the water supply to the cooler as soon as the tank gets filled. A one-time investment, it is an extremely cost effective solution in the long-run.

6. Tuck in light: Lastly, it's important to regulate the amount of fried and fat rich food intake as it messes with your digestive system, especially in the summers. Stay hydrated and include water-rich fruits such as watermelon, grapes etc. in your diet. Also, it's best advised to have at least 1-2 hours between your dinner and the time you finally hit the bed.

(Edited by mid-day online desk, with inputs from PTI)

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates