Six Sri Lankan ministers quit President Maithripala Sirisena-led unity government

Maithripala Sirisena

Six ministers of President Maithripala Sirisena-led unity government in Sri Lanka have resigned, days after they voted against Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe in the no trust motion moved by the Joint Opposition (JO). The ministers, who were from the Sirisena-led ruling Sri Lanka Freedom Party (SLFP), which is a coalition partner in the unity government with the Wickremesinghe-led United National Party (UNP), sent their resignation to the President on Wednesday.

"We have informed the President that we are leaving the government," Disaster Management Minister Anura Priyadarshana Yapa said. The other ministers who have resigned include Sports Minister Dayasiri Jayasekara, Minister of Social Empowerment and Welfare SB Dissanayake, Labour Minister John Seneviratne, Minister of Science, Technology and Research Susil Premajayantha and Minister of Skills Development and Vocational Training Chandima Weerakkody.

Yapa and the five ministers had voted against Wickremesinghe in the last week's no trust motion brought by former President Mahinda Rajapaska-led JO, following which the UNP members had been demanding their ouster from the government.

