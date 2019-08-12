Six women inmates flee from shelter home in Lucknow

national

The CCTV footage shows women climbing empty drums with the help of a water supply pipe and reaching the roof of a bathroom

Lucknow: Police on Monday said that six women inmates, one of them five months pregnant, ran away from a government-run shelter home.

According to news agency IANS report, Sudhakar Pandey, district probation officer, said they fled from the Rajkiya Mahila Sharnalaya around 2.30 a.m. Three of them were from Lakhimpur, two from Hardoi and one from Lucknow, he added.

The CCTV footage shows women climbing empty drums with the help of a water supply pipe and reaching the roof of a bathroom. "From there, they crossed the boundary wall fenced with barbed wires," Pandey said.

Admitting that no one was present near the CCTV monitor at night, he said action would be taken against the centre superintendent and four security personnel who were on duty when the incident happened.

A magisterial inquiry had been ordered, Pandey said.

However, he remained evasive when asked why he didn't inform the authorities about the incident on Saturday itself.

