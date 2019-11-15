Six-year-old boy dies after falling into vessel full of hot sambaar

This image has been used for representational purposes only.

Kurnool (Andhra Pradesh): A six-year-old boy studying in UKG in a private school fell down in a sambaar vessel and lost his life on Wednesday.

"Byrapuram Purushottam Reddy (6) was the son of B Syam Sundar Reddy, a resident of Tippayipalle village. The child was sent to Vidya Niketan school at Panyam town as a hosteller. This afternoon during lunchtime, the child was running and fell down in a vessel of hot sambaar. He was taken to Kurnool general hospital, but declared dead at 4.30pm," Panyam sub inspector Rakesh said.

The police registered a case against the school management under Sec 304 A of the Indian Penal Code (IPC).

A maid at the school described how the mishap took place. "The maids were bringing children to the lunch hall in queues. This boy was not in the queue, he ran out of the queue. At the same time, some persons brought a vessel containing hot Sambar. This boy went away from the queue and fell down into the Sambar vessel. The boy was so fast that he immediately fell in the vessel within a matter of an eye blink."

