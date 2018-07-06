Six-year-old girl abducted, raped by rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh

Though the elder sister ran away, the younger one was raped, the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested and the victim was sent for medical examination

Representational Image

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a rickshaw puller in the Atarra chowki area, police said on Friday. The victim and her eight-year-old sister, belonging to a nomadic tribe, were sleeping outside their roadside shanty last night when they were allegedly abducted by the accused, who took them to a secluded place, Superintendent of Police Shalini said.

Though the elder sister ran away, the younger one was raped, the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested and the victim was sent for medical examination.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates