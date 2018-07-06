Search

Six-year-old girl abducted, raped by rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh

Jul 06, 2018, 19:26 IST | PTI

Though the elder sister ran away, the younger one was raped, the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested and the victim was sent for medical examination

Six-year-old girl abducted, raped by rickshaw puller in Uttar Pradesh
Representational Image

A six-year-old girl was allegedly abducted and raped by a rickshaw puller in the Atarra chowki area, police said on Friday. The victim and her eight-year-old sister, belonging to a nomadic tribe, were sleeping outside their roadside shanty last night when they were allegedly abducted by the accused, who took them to a secluded place, Superintendent of Police Shalini said.

Though the elder sister ran away, the younger one was raped, the SP said, adding that the accused was arrested and the victim was sent for medical examination.

