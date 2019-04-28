Six-year-old girl killed, corpse raped by security guard

crime

Haridwar: In a shocking incident, a security guard of a poultry farm allegedly killed a six-year-old girl and then raped her corpse in Shyampur area, police said on Sunday.

SSP Office PRO Anurodh Kumar said the girl had gone missing on Friday when she was playing with other children at her hutment.

Police investigation revealed that she was lured to the forest adjoining Chidiyapur village by the security guard, Sonu, who worked at the poultry farm nearby, the official said.

Her parents, who were daily wage labourers from Bijnore, were working in a field when the incident took place.

Sonu strangulated the girl when she started to scream. After she died, he raped her barely 600 metres from the spot where her parents were, the official said.

He was arrested soon after the girl's body was recovered from the forest on Saturday morning, Kumar said, adding he has confessed to the crime.

The accused has been taken on 14 days' police remand.

In another similar incident, a 17-year-old girl was brutally gang-raped by five men in a forest in Central Assam's Hojai district, said the police on Thursday. So far police have arrested three accused in connection with the incident while two are at large, a police officer said.

The alleged incident occurred a month ago at Dighaljharuni village in Akashiganga reserve forest area, but the matter came to light after a video shot by one of the accused went viral on social media said the police. Following which an FIR was lodged on Wednesday.

As per the FIR, the minor girl was raped by five men on March 25, when she was going to a relative's place with her brother-in-law, the Officer-in-charge (OC) of Doboka police station, N Bhuyan, said.

