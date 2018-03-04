Six-year-old prodigy from Thane to feature on popular American TV show

American TV show that allows kids to show off their incredible talents, will feature a pint-sized prodigy from Thane

Little Big Shots, the American TV show that allows kids to show off their incredible talents, will feature a pint-sized prodigy from Thane. Six-year-old Jinansh Dedhia, who became a world champion in matheletics in the kindergarten category of world education games in Australia in 2015, stars alongside comedian Steve Harvey (remembered for his gaffe while announcing the results at Miss Universe 2015).

"I felt like a celebrity with so many cameras around me. It was fun meeting other kids from different countries with different skills,” he said. Dedhia has two world records in his kitty; for solving 97 calendar dates in a minute, and completing 10 tasks of 5 digits multiplied by 5 digits. But if you want to see how he floored the audience on the show, you’ll have to wait till March.

