Sixteen people nabbed for assaulting woman, parading her naked

The mob kicked, slapped and hurled abuses at her on the suspicion that she was involved in the murder of a man in Bihar's Bhojpur district

Sixteen people, including a local RJD activist, have been arrested and eight policemen suspended after a woman was assaulted and paraded naked in the state's Bhojpur district by a mob on suspicion of her involvement in alleged murder of a man, officials said.

Violence had rocked the main market area of Bihiya block of the district, after the body of 19-year-old Vimalesh Sah, who had gone missing on Sunday, was found adjacent to a railway track on Monday morning, Bhojpur SP Avakash Kumar said. Residents of Sah's native village Damodarpur had rushed to the spot upon hearing the news and some of them suspected that those living in a red light area nearby could have strangled him to death, police said. The villagers set ablaze a number of shops in the market area and assaulted many locals.

One of them dragged the woman out on street, ripped off her clothes and paraded her naked while kicking and slapping her, the SP said.

2 men sentenced to death for raping minor

Two months after an eight-year-old girl was raped in MP, a special court awarded death sentence to two men on Tuesday. Special Judge Nisha Gupta held Irfan alias Bhaiyu and Asif guilty and sentenced them under IPC section 376DB, public prosecutor B S Thakur said.

Teen jailed for rape

In a fast-paced trial, a juvenile court in MP convicted and sentenced within seven hours a 14-year-old boy on charges of raping a minor girl.

Priest surrenders

A former temple priest accused of molesting two women surrendered before a court in Goa on Tuesday and was arrested by the police, an official said.

