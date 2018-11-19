Sixty new colleges likely to join Mumbai University

national

Applications have come from across the university's jurisdiction

Even as the large number of colleges affiliated to Mumbai University is blamed every time there are instances of mismanagement, more than 60 new colleges are expected to join the university this academic year.

The university has received 67 applications from new colleges, which will now be sent to the Maharashtra government for a final nod. The applications from Thane district are the highest, at 18.

With around 850 affiliated colleges under its wing, educationists are sceptical of the university's ability to handle the load of new colleges. In a bid to provide more higher education opportunities to students, the varsity feels the need for new colleges and thus opens its doors to new applications every year.

"The applications this year have come from across its jurisdiction — Mumbai, Navi Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and parts of Konkan, too. While Thane has the highest number of applicants, there are 10 from Palghar, 10 from Raigad district, and the remaining 29 from Mumbai, Navi Mumbai and Konkan. The list also includes 10 night colleges. A call on these will be taken in the Management Council meeting scheduled for Tuesday," said a senior official from Mumbai University on condition of anonymity.

Pradeep Sawant, a senior senate member from the university, said, "The real issue begins when students reach their final year and no adequate faculty members are available for assessment. We will ask the varsity to give us proper details of the plan."

