Six-year-old girl raped in Uttar Pradesh

On Wednesday, the accused allegedly lured the girl to his room on the pretext of showing her certain things and raped her, they said

Deoria: A six-year-old girl was allegedly raped by a youth in a village in Deoria, following which the accused was arrested, police said on Saturday.

On Wednesday, the accused allegedly lured the girl to his room on the pretext of showing her certain things and raped her, they said.

The victim's family alleged that they were being pressured by the accused kin against lodging the complaint

According to police, the complaint was lodged last evening and the girl was sent for medical examination. A case has been lodged in the matte and the youth has been arrested, they said.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever