Six-year-old Indian girl dies in Dubai

Nov 29, 2018, 15:51 IST | IANS

The family of the deceased, Shiba Fathima, hails from Kerala

Six-year-old Indian girl dies in Dubai
Representational Image

A six-year-old Indian girl died due to complications related to hepatitis and sepsis, the media reported on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Shiba Fathima, hails from Kerala, reported the Khaleej Times.

Nasreen Banu, the principal of the Gulf Asian School in Sharjah where the girl was studying, said: "She was a regular student. She fell ill two days ago and stopped coming to school.

"She was under treatment by a local doctor but was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning when her condition deteriorated," said the principal.

Fathima passed away later that day and was buried on Wednesday. Hospital officials listed sepsis, hepatitis and acute gastroenteritis as the causes of her death.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Except for the change in the headline, the story has been provided "AS-IS," "AS AVAILABLE, without any verification or editing from our side. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever.

Tags

national newsdubai

DISCLAIMER: mid-day and its affiliates shall have no liability for any views, thoughts and comments expressed on this article.

Body of 3-year-old found is of missing Indian girl from Texas

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK