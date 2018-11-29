Six-year-old Indian girl dies in Dubai

national

A six-year-old Indian girl died due to complications related to hepatitis and sepsis, the media reported on Thursday.

The family of the deceased, Shiba Fathima, hails from Kerala, reported the Khaleej Times.

Nasreen Banu, the principal of the Gulf Asian School in Sharjah where the girl was studying, said: "She was a regular student. She fell ill two days ago and stopped coming to school.

"She was under treatment by a local doctor but was admitted to a hospital on Tuesday morning when her condition deteriorated," said the principal.

Fathima passed away later that day and was buried on Wednesday. Hospital officials listed sepsis, hepatitis and acute gastroenteritis as the causes of her death.

