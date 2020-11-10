You are enough

Gurugram-based changemaker Siya Tayal was barely eight when she founded Bee Nifty, a project that transformed waste fabric scraps to recreate recyclable bags by providing livelihood opportunities to women in rural Haryana. The young girl, who is among the youngest speakers at the UN headquarters in Geneva, has won the India Volunteer Award, Pramerica Bronze Award. She is also a nominee for the Kurt Hahn Prize 2020.

At 15, the Class 10 student of Shri Ram School, Aravali, is making waves yet again, and this time it's for the online community that she started in the lockdown. The project I am Enough reimagines beauty, spreads awareness about eating disorders, talks of self-love and stands up against body-shaming creatively.

Could you tell us about your project?

I remember a conversation with my friend, where I confessed how I wished I looked like her. In turn, what shocked me was that she confided in me about always wanting a curvaceous body. That's when I realised how most of us, especially young people did not feel confident about our own bodies because of the unrealistic beauty standards set by society. And whether we met those standards or not, we'd be shamed for it either way. And so I decided to start a safe community space where we celebrate all shapes and sizes and say the three hardest words — I am enough.



Siya Tayal

How do you promote self-love?

Most platforms that claim to promote inclusivity often have registration forms to screen and select people to be part of their communities. We wanted to veer away from a trend that defies the very purpose of inclusivity. Our platform welcomes one and all and lets them express self-love and body positivity through their talents. And so artists paint, musicians perform and dancers express their struggles and journeys through movement by going live from our account. The response has been overwhelming so far.

What is your message to young Indians like yourself?

We need to be happy in our own skin. No matter how tall or short, thin or broad, fair or dusky — we are perfect just the way we are. My only message would be to ask young people to do what they love and love what they do. The only way to make the world a better place is to be kind to others, and also to ourselves. The grass isn't always greener on the other side. But it definitely is where you water it.

Log on to projectiamenough.wordpress.com or visit @project. i.am.enough on Instagram

