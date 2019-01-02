Mumbai mayor's move to temporary home in Byculla zoo delayed due to bungalow size

national

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's move to the zoo bungalow has been delayed further as the furniture and other essentials have not been moved from his current residence yet

The zoo bungalow is currently undergoing renovation. Pic/Ashish Raje

Size is slowly becoming a matter with the mayor's temporary bungalow in the Byculla zoo. BMC is racing against time to make the property, which is 1,000 sq ft smaller than the mayor's current Shivaji Park residence, look good and be able to accommodate all of the existing furniture in his home.

Mayor Vishwanath Mahadeshwar's move to the zoo bungalow has been delayed further as the furniture and other essentials have not been moved from his current residence yet. In the middle of all that, the civic body is also trying to find ways in which it can make the comparatively smaller house look good enough.



Vishwanath Mahadeshwar and his current Shivaji Park residence

The difference in size extends to spaces where important decision-making is done as well. The new property does not have a huge conference room like the one at Shivaji Park, where the Thackerays have made several important decisions over the years.

The ground floor carpet area of the zoo bungalow is 2,370 square feet, whereas the one in the existing bungalow is 2,432 square feet. But it is the size of the first floor which bothers the civic administration, as the zoo has 1,803 sq ft of space while Shivaji Park has a whopping 2,736 sq ft.

A civic official said, "The difference in the size of the rooms between the two properties is our main problem. The zoo residence has smaller rooms, and just one petite meeting room, compared to the huge conference room and another small conference room at the existing Mayor's bungalow. Moreover, there are three rooms on the top floor at Shivaji Park, along with a small hall, whereas here there are just two small rooms and one hall here.



Vishwanath Mahadeshwar

All the furniture from the inventory is unlikely to be shifted here, as there is a space crunch. But, we are trying our best to decorate the house to match up to the Mumbai Mayor's residence."

The zoo bungalow is currently undergoing renovation. Civic sources revealed the initial plan was to shift Mahadeshwar to the zoo home by the first week of January, but it has now been pushed further by almost a week as the furniture is yet to be shifted. However, this is a temporary arrangement. Mahadeshwar and BMC chief Ajoy Mehta remained unavailable for comment.

BMC is moving Mahadeshwar from Shivaji Park as that property is set to be converted into a memorial for Shiv Sena stalwart Bal Thackeray. The ground breaking ceremony for that project is likely to be scheduled on January 23. The heritage Grade II-B bungalow in Dadar is said to be closest to the late Bal Thackeray, which is why it was picked for the his memorial.

