Sjoerd Marijne: India failed to make chances count against NZ

India conceded two early goals to Hugo Inglis (7th minute), Stephen Jenness (13th)



Indian players wear a dejected look after conceding a goal against New Zealand in the CWGâÂÂsemi-finals at Gold Coast yesterday. Pic/AFP

The Indian men's hockey team failed to recover from a poor start, losing to New Zealand 2-3 in a semi-final of the Commonwealth Games here on yesterday. India conceded two early goals to Hugo Inglis (7th minute), Stephen Jenness (13th).

Harmanpreet Singh then converted a penalty stroke in the 29th minute before Markus Child (40th) made it 3-1. Harmanpreet pulled one back in the 57th minute through a penalty corner but India failed to find the equaliser. India play England for bronze today.



Sjoerd Marijne

"We had enough chances but didn't score. We were in the opponent's circle 32 times and they countered us 14 times. They scored three but we only scored two. The game is about scoring goals and we didn't do that enough," said India coach Sjoerd Marijne.

