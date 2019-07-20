Skeleton of whale washed ashore Divegar beach to be displayed at museum in Airoli

national

In order to educate people and create awareness about marine creatures, the Mangroves Cell of the Maharashtra Forest Department will be displaying the skeleton of 12-foot long Cuvier's beaked whale whose carcass had washed ashore on July 9, 2019.

The skeleton of 12-foot long Cuvier's beaked whale will be displayed at the Coastal and Marine Biodiversity Centre at Airoli. The whale, which had washed ashore at Divegar beach in Raigad district last week is said to be the first record from Maharashtra.

While speaking with mid-day, Assistant Conservator of Forest, Makrand Ghodke from the Mangroves Cell said, "Our team has already removed the buried specimen of the Cuvier's beaked whale from the Divegar beach and the good part is that the body is completely intact. The cleaning of the skeleton is in progress and on Friday we will transport the same to Airoli where further work will be carried out."

According to the plans of the mangrove cell, the skeleton of the cuvier's beaked whale will be displayed at the proposed 'Giants of Sea' museum that will come up in Airoli and will be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 30 crore.

"There is very less information about marine creatures among the general public and when the skeleton of the same will be displayed at the proposed museum, it will help in creating more awareness about the marine creatures and this will further help in conservation of the marine species," added a Mangroves Cell official.

According to the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN), the species is listed in the 'Least Concern' category. It may be noted that mangroves cell is also going to display the skeleton of 32 feet long whale that had washed ashore Keagaon beach near Navi Mumbai. The huge skeleton was brought to Airoli and the work is in progress.

About IUCN:

The International Union for Conservation of Nature is the global authority on the status of the natural world and the measures needed to safeguard it.

