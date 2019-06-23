Skeletons found near Bihar hospital: Media is projecting it differently, says minister

national

Hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open, in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College

Pic/ANI

Building Construction Minister Ashok Chaudhary on Sunday said that media is projecting the issue of skeletons found near Sri Krishna Medical College in a way which is different from reality.



Chaudhary said, "Sometimes bodies have no claimants so the government gives Rs 2,000 to the postmortem department to burn the bodies, which they don't do many times. A probe will reveal the truth behind this and the media is projecting it differently."



For those unversed, hundreds of skeletal remains were discovered lying in open, in a forest near the government-run Sri Krishna Medical College and Hospital (SKMCH) in Muzaffarpur.

Bihar Minister Ashok Chaudhary on skeletons found near SKMCH in Muzzaffarpur: Sometimes bodies have no claimants so Govt gives Rs2,000(to post mortem dept) to burn the bodies,which they don't do many times. Probe will reveal the truth behind this,media projecting it differently pic.twitter.com/gWm2pc1fNc — ANI (@ANI) June 23, 2019

Hundreds of skeletons were found strewn on the ground or stuffed into sacks and one or two of the dead bodies were found charred in the forest area.



SKMCH Superintendent Sunil Kumar Shahi said, "When a hospital receives any dead body, it has to immediately contact the nearest police station and file a report in this connection. The corpse has to be kept in the postmortem room for 72 hours after the report has been filed. If no family member arrives for identification of the body within 72 hours, it is the duty of the postmortem department to bury or burn the body following the stipulated procedure."



The hospital is currently battling with an influx of cases of Acute Encephalitis Syndrome (AES). The death toll due to the vector-borne disease mounted to 129 on Sunday.

Top Stories

In November, when 32-year-old banker Keegan Vaz developed a fever along with a cough and cold, he did, what any of us would do. He went to a local chemist, got some over-the-counter medicines and popped the pills, maintaining the week-long course. He even recovered. Until late November, when he started getting headaches. By December first week, his condition started deteriorating and Vaz started vomiting. A banker, he took a break from work and stayed at this Wadala home, which he shares with a couple of friends. But resting and more over-the-counter medicines didn't help. When he became increasingly weak, his friends then took to a primary health care centre.. Read full story

By December first week, his condition started deteriorating and Vaz started vomiting. A banker, he took a break from work and stayed at this Wadala home, which he shares with a couple of friends. But resting and more over-the-counter medicines didn't help. When he became increasingly weak, his friends then took to a primary health care centre.. A video of a woman thrashing a railway staffer has gone viral. The concerned lady, Nandini Belekar, had gone to purchase a railway ticket and mistakenly left her cellphone at the ticket counter of Mumbai Central railway station. Minutes after she realised that she had left her cellphone, she went back to collect it. When she asked the railway staffer about it, he denied having seen her cellphone. As she suspected he was lying, she entered his cabin, and saw that he had the phone, and had removed the SIM card from it. Hence, she lost her temper and thrashed him.. Read full story

Read full story We do not have any morsel of food left, nor my children have any spare clothes to wear. They (the police) came and burnt them all, saying we cannot stay here. My wife is six months pregnant and my two daughters are unwell. Where will we go?" asks Balu Machindra Chauhan, 30, a day after they were forcibly evicted from Amar Mahal junction, Chembur, by the police. While the state agencies are clear they won't allow encroachments, the incident has once again raised serious concerns about shelter homes for the homeless in the city..

The Charkop police has arrested a 31-year-old music director and singer, for allegedly fleeing with a brand new Volkswagen from a car showroom, on the pretext of taking it out for a test drive. During investigations it was revealed that the accused, identified as Ranjeet Kumar Singh, who lives in Charkop, had visited a showroom in Borivli, last week. He showed his interest to buy a silver model of a Volkswagen car, and asked the salesman if he could go on a test drive. After completing all the formalities, the salesman and Singh took the car out for a spin. When they reached Charkop, Singh stopped the car, and asked the salesman if he could get down and help adjust his seat. As soon as he got out, Singh sped away with the car.. Read full story

read full story Recently BMC announced a No Parking zone within 1 kilometer periphery of public parking lots and declared and if vehicles are found parked illegally, owners would have to cough up anywhere between Rs 1,000 to Rs 10,000 for the offence [mid-day reported this on March 9]..

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates