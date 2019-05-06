Sketch it out

things-to-do

This Saturday, Abhijeet Kini is hosting a comic-making workshop

Sign up for a three-hour-long comic-making session where you can learn the basics of storytelling through panels and layouts from Abhijeet Kini, who has been associated with acclaimed publications Tinkle Comics and Amar Chitra Katha.



Abhijeet Kini

ON May 11, 3 pm to 6 pm

AT Ganesh Kripa CHS, Dattatray Road, Santacruz West.

CALL 9820116003

COST: Rs 2,400

