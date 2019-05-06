Sketch it out
This Saturday, Abhijeet Kini is hosting a comic-making workshop
Sign up for a three-hour-long comic-making session where you can learn the basics of storytelling through panels and layouts from Abhijeet Kini, who has been associated with acclaimed publications Tinkle Comics and Amar Chitra Katha.
Abhijeet Kini
ON May 11, 3 pm to 6 pm
AT Ganesh Kripa CHS, Dattatray Road, Santacruz West.
CALL 9820116003
COST: Rs 2,400
