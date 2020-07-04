Sketch your hero

Sign up

Learn to sketch your favourite character from Iron Man and Batman to Captain America in the By Artist For Artist online workshop with Tapan. With a diverse range of experience in the art field, he has excelled in creating and sketching different types of characters. The constant need to improvise and adapt to changing times in the art space keeps his love for superhero characters alive.

He will help participants master the art of getting the superhero's face and body structure right, and use key elements like layering and textures to give the sketch a realistic effect.

If you are above the age of eight and love superheroes, then this workshop is for you. All you need to do is keep your art supplies ready, and unleash the artist in you.

On July 6 to 8, from 4.30 pm to 6 pm

Log on to insider.in

Cost Rs 750

