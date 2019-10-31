Ski babe Lindsey Vonn to get married to NHL star PK Subban next summer

US ski legend Lindsey Vonn is making plans for a summer wedding with her NHL star boyfriend PK Subban. Vonn, a three-time Olympic medal-winner said that Subban's hockey schedule does not leave them much of a choice. "We obviously can't have the wedding while he's still in [hockey] season. We don't know where and we don't know exactly when, but roughly summer," the former downhill skiier, 35, told American media outlet Us Weekly at a function in New York City recently.

Vonn is keen to have a double celebration as is the trend with most celeb weddings these days. Vonn said that the nuptials would be an "intimate ceremony for close family and friends" while the second celebration a few days later would be a "more elaborate" event.

