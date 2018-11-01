Skier Mikaela Shiffrin refuses to wear bikini to enter Hot 100 list

other-sports

Shiffrin, 23, was recently named in the hot 100 list of an international magazine; chose a white ski jacket along with her 2018 Olympic medals

Mikaela Shiffrin

America's two-time Olympic champion skier Mikaela Shiffrin is determined to change the concept of sexy. Shiffrin, 23, was recently named in the hot 100 list of an international magazine but refused to appear in a bikini or an evening gown. Instead, she chose a white ski jacket along with her 2018 Olympic medals around her neck.

"I initially thought maybe I shouldn't do this, it's not the right image," she told CNN in an interview in Soelden, Austria, ahead of this weekend's ski World Cup, where she will be bidding for her third title.

"The point is I can be hot or sexy but you don't objectify me because I'm in a bikini. I'm also awesome based off my success in the sport," the three-time world champion said.

"In this day and age, the image of sexy is changing. It's taking a lot of effort. It's taking plus size models and more athletes to walk the red carpet. So people can see that there's not just one kind of body that's sexy. The important thing is for you to stay true to your own idea of what is beautiful," she added.

