Skip docking on this port

Port by G5A needs to pay attention to detail to their menu to be a thriving cafÃ© when we decided to drop by for a revisit

Ravioli in sage butter sauce

Port by G5A is a quaint café nestled in the dungeon-like Lakshmi Mills that houses Masque and Blue Tokai. We are late the party, which opened in April last year, but don’t leave with a FOMO (Fear of Missing Out: for non-millenials and those living under a rock).

While the space is utterly charming with dim lighting from starry paper lanterns, candles, a cosy vermillion sofa, bamboo drapes, the menu fails to impress us.



Hummus pita tzatziki

We take a table for two with floral-print cosy chairs and order an Old Fashioned (Rs 550) which comes with ice cubes and not the globe ice, and there is a complete imbalance of angostura bitters. The whiskey fights to kiss our palate under its influence. The Mint Julep (Rs 550) lacks punch and is just a sweet surrender we want to free ourselves of.



Mint Julep

Our food order is botched up and instead of Sweet potato ravioli (Rs 380) we are given Mushroom Spinach ravioli which we gently send back because our The Button Up Burger (Rs 280) has similar ingredients. When we finally get the ravioli, each piece is uneven, and chewy in parts, and the burnt butter sauce doesn’t cloak the badly folded parcels. The burger could be anything, if we tasted it in a blind tasting – it is bland, lacks seasoning, and is just a blob of bun splattered with tomato ketchup and an obese tasteless patty. Last, but not the least, we have the Mezze Platter (Rs 250) which comes with beetroot labneh, tzatziki and a cous cous salad. The cous cous salad is well executive and saving grace for the evening’s meal, along with the Tzatiki - garlicy and cooling cucumber yogurt dip – with the mini pita breads.

Port by G5A interiors

We’ll stick to attending performances at G5A, but might jump over to Blue Tokai café for a bagel and coffee.

At: G-5/A, Laxmi Mills Estate, Shakti Mills Lane, Mahalakshmi West

Timing: 9 am to 12 am

Call: 08879208475

Note: Port at G5A didn’t know we were there. The Guide reviews anonymously and pays for its meals

