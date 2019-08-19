Skipper Dimuth Karunaratne's ton guides Sri Lanka to win over NZ

cricket

SL captain Dimuth Karunaratne (right) celebrates his century against NZ with Angelo Mathews at Galle yesterday. Pic/AFP

Galle: Captain Dimuth Karunaratne scored 122 as Sri Lanka chased down 268 for the loss of just four wickets to win the first Test against New Zealand here yesterday and take a 1-0 lead in the two-match series.

Karunaratne posted his ninth Test hundred along with enjoying a record-equalling opening partnership of 161 with Lahiru Thirimanne, who made 64, as SL collected their first points of the World Test Championship. Former captain Angelo Mathews chipped in with an unbeaten 28 as the Lankans finished off the game before lunch after the morning session was extended because only 22 runs were needed at the scheduled time for the interval.

Karunaratne enjoyed some luck on the way to his century, dropped on 58 at forward short leg by Tom Latham, while wicketkeeper BJ Watling missed a stumping chance on the same score. He batted for over five hours, facing 245 deliveries, and hitting six fours and a six.

