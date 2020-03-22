Skipper Manpreet Singh: We are training hard for Olympics Montreal

The Indian men's and women's hockey teams are continuing to train hard amid the rise of Coronavirus and have set their eyes on the Tokyo Olympic Games scheduled to be held from July 24 to August 9. The players and support staff are taking all necessary precautions at the Sports Authority of India (SAI) facility here. According to Hockey India, the campus is well-equipped for regular practice sessions and unauthorised persons are not allowed to enter the premises.

"The outbreak has not affected our practice sessions. We are continuously washing our hands and our temperatures are being checked regularly. The authorities are ensuring that we are training in a safe environment. With the backing of SAI and our coaches, we have been training very hard for the Olympics," said hockey captain Manpreet Singh.

