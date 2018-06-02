Skipper Rani Rampal returns to women's hockey squad
The Indian team will play a five-match series against the Spanish team as part of its build-up for the World Cup in July in London
Rani Rampal
Rejuvenated after a break, skipper and ace striker Rani Rampal yesterday returned to the 20-strong Indian women's hockey team announced for the tour of Spain starting June 12.
The Indian team will play a five-match series against the Spanish team as part of its build-up for the World Cup in July in London. Rani had been rested from the Asian Champions Trophy where India won a silver.
