Skipper Rani Rampal returns to women's hockey squad

Rani Rampal

Rejuvenated after a break, skipper and ace striker Rani Rampal yesterday returned to the 20-strong Indian women's hockey team announced for the tour of Spain starting June 12.

The Indian team will play a five-match series against the Spanish team as part of its build-up for the World Cup in July in London. Rani had been rested from the Asian Champions Trophy where India won a silver.

