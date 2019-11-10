Skipper Suryakumar Yadav shines in Mumbai's 8-wicket win

Mumbai's Suryakumar Yadav showed his class once again by scoring an unbeaten 81 off 38 balls to hand his team an eight-wicket win over Haryana in a Group 'D' T20 match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy at the Wankhede Stadium on Saturday.

Haryana's India spinners - leg-spinner Amit Mishra (1-40) and off-spinner Jayant Yadav (0-15) seemed clueless on how and where to bowl to the Mumbai skipper. While chasing Haryana's 153 for five, Mumbai lost opener Jay Bista (13 off 14 balls) when the team's total had reached 26 in the fourth over bowled by Mishra. Bista didn't time Mishra's delivery which was pitched short and outside leg stump and ended up offering a catch to Rahul Tewatia at midwicket.

Haryana introduced another leg-spinner in the form of Tewatia in the sixth over in which the hosts scored 13 runs. Runs flowed easily as opener Aditya Tare (39 off 28 balls, 6x4) hit three consecutive fours to pacer Sumit Kumar. He dispatched the first ball to the third man fence with a delicate late cut. The second one went over the bowler's head and his third four came through a cover drive. Offie Jayant was introduced in the eighth over but he couldn't stem the flow of runs.

Mumbai reached 100 in 10.3 overs. Pacer Arun Chaprana had Tare caught by short midwicket fielder Chaitanya Bishnoi, a dismissal which ended a second wicket 74-run stand between Tare and Suryakumar which came off 43 balls.

Surya reached his half century in just 24 balls with a clean six over the covers off Mishra on the third ball of his third over. Surya repeated the dose in the last delivery of the over which cost the India discard 16 runs. Thirty of the 40 runs Mishra conceded came from the blade of Surya, who slammed 11 fours and three sixes during his fiery knock. Siddhesh Lad remained unbeaten on 16 and completed the formalities for Mumbai.

Brief scores

Haryana 153-5 in 20 overs (H Patel 33, R Tewatia 29*; T Deshpande 2-27) lost to Mumbai 154-2 in 15.4 overs (S Yadav 81*, A Tare 39; A Chaprana 1-31) by 8 wickets

