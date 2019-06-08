Skipper Virat Kohli and Rohit Dhawan train indoors

cricket-world-cup

The duo batted for almost an hour at the indoor nets before heading back to the hotel. The other members of the team spent the day in the hotel's gym before heading to a party hosted by the Indian High Commissioner in London

Virat Kohli

London: Rain robbed Team India of a full-fledged training session at The Oval here yesterday ahead of Sunday's match against Australia, but skipper Virat Kohli and opener Shikhar Dhawan headed indoors for nets.

Throwdown specialists D Raghavendra (Raghu), Sri Lanka's Nuwan Seneviratne and assistant coach Sanjay Bangar were at the indoor nets to give Kohli and Dhawan some valuable practice. Dhawan (8) and Kohli (18) were out cheaply in the first match which India won by six wickets, thanks to Rohit Sharma's unbeaten century.

