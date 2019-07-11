Skirmish between police, naxals in Gadchiroli forest

crime

The skirmish took place in Burgi-Pipli forest near Halewada in Etapalli tehsil, a police official said

Representational image

A team of police commandos and naxals exchanged fire on Thursday morning in Maharashtra's Gadchiroli district. The skirmish occurred in Burgi-Pipli forest near Halewada in Etapalli tehsil, a police official stated. The rebels opened fire on the police squad when it was patrolling in the area, leading to a shoot-out which lasted for a few minutes, he said. The Naxals then escaped into the deep forest, he said. Police recovered ammunition and arms from the spot and a search has been launched to nab the rebels.

In another incident, the two arrested Maoists, western sub-zonal chief Appuganti Nirmal Kumar alias Narmadakka alias Narmada Didi, 58, and her husband Rani Sathyanarayana alias Kiran alias Kiran Dada Narmada, 70, who were arrested in Hyderabad in the May 1 killing of 15 Quick Response Team personnel and one civilian driver in Gadchiroli, have been sent to police custody for a week by a local court. According to the Gadhchiroli police, based on specific information, that they would be entering Gadchiroli via Sironcha town along the Maharashtra-Telangana border, a trap was laid along with the Telangana police and the two were arrested from Sironcha bus stop. There are more than 65 offences against Narmada, said the Gadchiroli police. Sources told mid-day that Narmada is suffering from cancer and was being treated in Hyderabad.

With inputs from PTI

