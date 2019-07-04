Skorting the rains

things-to-do

On full show at Wimbledon, the shorts-skirt crossover is worthy of going beyond the courts, especially if you want to beat Mumbai's drippy streets

Taapsee Pannu

When it's pouring cats and dogs in Mumbai and you have to wade through muck to reach your workplace, you wi­sh you were wearing comfortable, sm­art clothing to tide through the trauma. Shorts might seem like the only way out, but here's a more chic way of dealing with it — the skort, which is the ideal crossover between a skirt and a pair of shorts. “It's convenient since it's functional and can look chic when paired with a top and accessories. They were also popular in 2014. It's a variant of the divided skirt we all wore as kids,” says city-based fashion designer Nishka Lulla.



Nishka Lulla



And if you're a fan of tennis, then there's more reason for you to opt for this style thanks to the plethora of options you can be inspired by in the ongoing Wimbledon championships. Mumbai-based designer Anjali Mehta, who used to play tennis five times a week till a year ago, when she switched to golf due to her busted knee, says she finds skorts quite convenient. “The crossover attire works wonders in aiding your mobility. Skorts for golf have pockets and may be longer,” she says.



Anjali Mehta Patel

Wimbledon

Though you may associate skort with tennis today, it began as a wardrobe necessity in the US in the late 1890s for women to cycle.

The French made skorts cool after World War I, when women took to clothing that prioritised ease of movement, not impractical layering.

Dancing made the skort mainstream when Irene Castle wore split skirts to the ballroom after World War I.

It was made with rayon, and could be used for gym class in the 1920s.

Spanish tennis player Lili Alvarez wore it to Wimbledon in 1931.

The skort got sidelined after that, except in tennis, as women started opting for pants. By the 1960s, the above-the-knee version was in vogue.

Dos and don'ts

Denim is ideal to be worn to work, unless you have a strict dress code. Pair it with a neutral top and ballerinas to complete the look.

Find a style that is sleek and has pointed hems in white or black for a classy and formal affair. Even a grey, pinstriped or checked one will look chic. Pair it with a blazer and shirt.

If you want to keep it causal, opt for a high waist pair with a crop top and sneakers.

Skip cotton if you're playing sport or if it's a formal event since the fall wouldn't be smooth.

Avoid any length other than mid-thigh. Any longer and it will look shabby and if it's too short, you may have to keep adjusting it, though shorter options allow more movement.

Avoid it in bling. A printed version will look fresh and youthful.

Pick one made with dry fit material to tackle the humidity. Pair it with a sleeveless T-shirt.

Styles for Work



Serena Williams, Petra Kvitova and Naomi Osaka

Styles for Play



Ash Barty, Coco Gauff and Maria Sharapova

