Skull breaker Challenge: Why is it being called a dangerous trend?

Updated: Feb 17, 2020, 18:27 IST | mid-day online correspondent | Mumbai

Also known as tripping jump challenge, the motive of the trend is that the player has to fall on the middle of the back

A screengrab from a video posted by Nicole Wang on Twitter
A new and bizarre challenge has become popular among the youth called the 'skull breaker challenge'. As bizarre and dangerous as it sounds, the challenge shared on the Tiktok app involves two people jumping after which a third person, standing between them jumps too. Just as the third person jumps, the other two people would kick his leg, causing him to fall on his back.

Also known as the tripping jump challenge, the motive of the trend is that the players has to fall on the middle of their back. It is said to be a dangerous trend as the player falling can suffer from a concussion and the tripping fall can injure his back. Also as the name suggests, the player can also suffer head injuries.

The trend has seen many teenagers taking up the challenge and injuring themselves with many parents calling it fatal. Many concerned netizens have been posting about how dangerous the trend is and why youngsters should refrain from following such trends.

 

The internet has witnessed many such bizarre challenges in the past such as the cinnamon challenge, salt and ice challenge and the infamous Kiki challenge that saw people getting out of a moving car and dancing to rapper Drake’s song, 'In My Feelings' and getting involved in mishaps.

