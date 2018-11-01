Skyharbor: India is a fairly new market for live music

music

Skyharbor, an Indian-American metal band, is creating waves with their latest captivating album Sunshine Dust. Interestingly, the song Dim from the same album has also been nominated at the Europe Music Awards 2018 under the Best India Act category. The band is elated with the nomination and look forward to winning the award. In this interview, they talk about the live shows and non-Bollywood music scene in India, Indian artists making it big in International circuit and more. Excerpts from the interview:

What does it mean to be in the list of India's Best Act category at the prestigious EMA 2018?

We're in good company at this year's EMA's so it feels great!

How was "Dim" conceptualized and what were the challenges the group faced in order to achieve the best outcome?

The song addresses the current political landscape seen in a lot of countries. The music was written over the course of a few months and was fine-tuned in the studio with Australian producer Forrester Savell. We shot the music video in Atlanta with Tom Flyn who instantly got the message of the song. Being an intercontinental band, logistics of shooting a music video are always an issue, but between our management and Tom's vision for the video, we were able to finish the video with ease.

Are you aware of the nominees and their creation competing with Skyharbor at the EMA 2018?

Yes. Krishna our bass player, plays with Divine and Aditya our drummer plays with Nikhil and Monica Dogra.

What is your take at live shows in India and how is it evolving? Also, what is your take on the growing market for non-Bollywood music in India?

India is a fairly new market for live music but the last few years have seen a great response to non-Bollywood music and the music festival scene. Although Rock seems to have taken a back seat, the overall response to live music in the country is a step in the right direction.

While International musicians have a spellbinding followership in India, how are Indian musicians/bands exploring international markets for live shows and collaborations?

Artists like Sandunes and Aswekeepsearching have already started making moves to establish themselves in international touring circuits. Having the right agents and a little bit of capital is essential.

Skyharbor is competing with Raja Kumari ft. Divine (City Slums), Monica Dogra & Curtain Blue (Spell), Big-Ri & Meba Ofilia (Done Talking) and Nikhil D'Souza (Silver and Gold) in the Best India Act category at the Europe Music Awards

