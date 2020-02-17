Sri Lankan pacer Achini Kulasuriya cleared of serious injury after horror blow to head

Sydney: Sri Lankan pacer Achini Kulasuriya has been cleared of serious injury after a horrific blow to the head while fielding during the practice Super Over of Sri Lanka's pre-women's T20 World Cup warm-up match against South Africa on Sunday.



A Sri Lanka team spokesman told cricket.com.au Kulasuriya had been responsive as she was carried from the field, and she was discharged from hospital late this afternoon and returned to the team's Adelaide hotel.



The incident happened when Kulasuriya misjudged a skied catch by South Africa's Chloe Tryon while fielding at long-on. The ball ended hitting her flush on her head and she lay face down motionless for several minutes. Her team mates and the batters all rushed to her aid and ambulance officers later checked her condition. She was then stretchered off the field. The match was called off after the incident.



Achini Kulasuriya



Teams that are set to take part in the World Cup are in Australia going through their warm-up matches. Apart from the game between Sri Lanka and South Africa, New Zealand played England on Sunday. The tournament itself starts on February 21 with India facing hosts Australia in the opener at the Sydney Showground Stadium.

