SL skipper Chandimal out of second Test v England

cricket

It is also doubtful he will return for the third and final Test after being ruled out by doctors for two weeks, Sri Lanka Cricket said. Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement

Dinesh Chandimal

Sri Lanka's skipper Dinesh Chandimal will miss the second Test against England after injuring himself in the opening match of the series, the cricket board said Sunday.

It is also doubtful he will return for the third and final Test after being ruled out by doctors for two weeks, Sri Lanka Cricket said. Suranga Lakmal will lead Sri Lanka while Charith Asalanka will be inducted into the team as a replacement.

Meanwhile, Sri Lanka team manager Charith Senanayake quit for "personal reasons" and was replaced by Jeryl Woutersz, the SLC said. The next Test against England begins Wednesday at Pallekele and the final match will be in Colombo from November 23 to 27. England have taken a 1-0 lead in the series.

Catch up on all the latest T20 news and updates here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

This story has been sourced from a third party syndicated feed, agencies. Mid-day accepts no responsibility or liability for its dependability, trustworthiness, reliability and data of the text. Mid-day management/mid-day.com reserves the sole right to alter, delete or remove (without notice) the content in its absolute discretion for any reason whatsoever