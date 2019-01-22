Slain cop Ashwini Gore-Bidre is alive in records, was paid till last June

crime

Husband of Ashwini Gore-Bidre, who was killed in 2016 allegedly by a fellow cop, finds to his shock that she was transferred from Thane to Wardha days after her murder!

Ashwini Gore-Bidre

The police are investigating the murder of Assistant Police Inspector Ashwini Gore-Bidre since January 2017, yet in June the same year, a letter transferring her from Thane to Wardha was released and five days later came a letter releasing her from the Protection of Civil Rights Branch, Thane. These shocking details came up in response to questions raised by Bidre's estranged husband Raju Gore.

Bidre was allegedly murdered by Senior Police Inspector Abhay Kurundkar on April 11, 2016 at his residence in Bhayander. Kurundkar is alleged to have disposed the dead body in the Vasai Creek the next day with the help of his friend Mahesh Falnikar. Bidre's family registered a missing complaint at the Kalamboli police station on July 14, 2016, three months after not being able to establish any contact with the slain officer. A rather slow police investigation later revealed that on the day she went missing, Bidre was with Abhay Kurundkar.

After filing a writ petition in the court, the Kalamboli Police registered a case of abduction and murder of Ashwini Gore-Bidre accusing Abhay Kurundkar and his associates on January 31, 2017.

RTI reveals transfer orders

Gore, who until recently had thought that the police had merely tried to delay arrests and prolong investigations, found shocking details regarding her transfer orders through certain documents.

The response to his query shows that after the registration of an FIR, an order to transfer Bidre with two other officers was sent out with the signature of Kaisar Khalid, Special Inspector General of Protection of Civil Rights Branch. "I thought this was it, but five days later, on June 5, 2017, Ashwini was relieved by her branch to the Wardha office," added Gore. "This was a desperate attempt to save Kurundkar and others, and the top brass helped them. I want them to be booked for conspiring and trying to hide evidence," said Gore.

Kaisar Khalid, Special Inspector General (Protection of Civil Rights) said, "We didn't have any documents claiming her death, and therefore as per the routine process, we have transferred her. As the said officer (Ashwini Gore-Bidre) is absent since April 2016, her post is vacant. To streamline our work, we transferred her to Wardha where there are two vacant posts." When told that her murder case is ongoing, he said: "that's how it is, we have to work with a certain procedure, we are following that."

Not the first case

July 2016:

Excise sub-inspector Sandip Sabale was transferred from Daulat Cooperative Sugar factory (in Kolhapur district) to an Excise Flying Squad in Satana, Nashik. He died in a road accident in July 2013.

June 2015:

Dead assistant police inspector (API) Anant Eknath Purnapatre was transferred from Akola to Nashik. The API had died in April 13, 2015, due to a heart attack and was attached with the Hivarkhed police station in Akola district.

Timeline of events

April 11, 2016: API Ashwini Gore-Bidre goes missing

July 14, 2016: A missing person's complaint is filed at Kalamboli police station

Jan 31, 2017: Kalamboli Police file an abduction case against accused SI Abhay Kurundkar and his associates

May 2017: Bidre's transfer orders from Thane to Wardha are released

June 5, 2017: Her relieving letter from Protection of Civil Rights Branch Thane is released

