Slain cop's hubby wants trial shifted

The husband of slain assistant inspector Ashiwni Gore-Bidre, Raju Gore, refused to register his testimony in front of a judge on Friday. But judge RG Asmar refused to take his objection on record in spite of protests by the public prosecutor, Pradip Gharat. The next hearing has been scheduled for February 14. Gore has previously complained to the Chief Justices of India and the Bombay High Court about the fact that both judge Asmar and advocate of the prime accused in the case, Vishal Bhanushali, did their juniors from the same chamber.

Catch up on all the latest Crime, National, International and Hatke news here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates