Slambook: Gurmeet Choudhary

Updated: 13 October, 2020 08:44 IST | The Hitlist Team | Mumbai

A vacation in London with my family and friends.

Gurmeet Choudhary
Gurmeet Choudhary

One superpower you wish to possess?
The power of invisibility.

Your guilty pleasure film?
Raja Babu (1994).

The last nightmare you had?
That someone next to me was coughing.

One thing on your wishlist?
Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Always Shah Rukh Khan.

First Published: 13 October, 2020 07:27 IST

