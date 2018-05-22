Slambook: If Harshvardhan Rane could go back in time to change one thing, what would it be?

In our rapid-fire session with Harshvardhan Rane, he said, Audrey Tautou and Margot Robbie are his celebrity crush



Harshvardhan Rane



One thing (object) you will never share with anyone?

My bike and Jeep.

Who is your celebrity crush?

Audrey Tautou, Margot Robbie.

What is your guilty pleasure movie?

Betaab (1983).

If time travel was a possibility where would you go and what would you change?

I'd go back in time to save my dog from dying of a snake bite.

What was your last nightmare?

I was a superhero who had to kill a good friend for defection.

