Slambook: Rasika Dugal

If you had a superpower, what would it be?

The power to create vaccines overnight.

Your celebrity crush?

Shah Rukh Khan.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Die Hard 4 (2007).

Your last nightmare?

That I was chopping my favourite books like vegetables. An overload of housework might have inspired this.

One secret that no one knows about you?

That I have zero will power when it comes to food. If it's in the same zip code as me, I will eat it.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Shibani Dandekar.

Your worst project?

Lollypop Since 1947 (2016). You can Google it.

