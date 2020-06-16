Search

Slambook: Rasika Dugal

Jun 16, 2020

Rasika Dugal

If you had a superpower, what would it be?
The power to create vaccines overnight.

Your celebrity crush?
Shah Rukh Khan.

Your guilty pleasure movie?
Die Hard 4 (2007).

Your last nightmare?
That I was chopping my favourite books like vegetables. An overload of housework might have inspired this.

One secret that no one knows about you?
That I have zero will power when it comes to food. If it's in the same zip code as me, I will eat it.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?
Shibani Dandekar.

Your worst project?
Lollypop Since 1947 (2016). You can Google it.

