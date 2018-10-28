Search

Sledged David Warner walks off mid-innings

Oct 28, 2018, 09:18 IST | AFP

The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time

David Warner

Disgraced Australian opener David Warner walked off the field mid-innings after being sledged during a Sydney grade game on Saturday, reports said. The former Test vice-captain, who is serving a 12-month ban from international and state cricket for his role in a ball-tampering scandal, was batting for his club Randwick-Petersham at the time.

He had moved into the 30s when the incident unfolded, news.com.au reported. The left-hander was apparently not happy with a jibe from an opposition player and told an umpire he was removing himself from the game. The nature of the sledge was not known. According to reports, a number of his teammates talked him into returning and he agreed after several minutes, going on to smash a century.

