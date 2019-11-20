Light up the party

Buns work well for evenings out. Pair it with a backless number, a flowy dress or power sleeves.

Bling matters — pick a sequinned dress or one with glitter. Put on a sparkly hair band to up the ante.

For an edgy look, tie an asymmetrical bun sideways, under or next to your ear.

Make a higher bun if you're wearing a turtleneck or suit.

Making the gajra chic

Flowers work well with Indian wear. A simple gajra will do the trick. Or, weave in some Baby's Breath (Candytuft) for a modern touch.

Leave a few loose strands of hair in the front.

If your face is round, pull your hair back and tie a low bun. It helps accentuate your cheekbones.

If you have a chubby face, a side parting helps.

Play it cool

A bun looks great with denim shorts or jeans and a T-shirt.

Pair it with cool shades and large hoops, unless you have a round face.

You can experiment with flower wreaths in earthy shades around the bun. Alternatively, a bright band or scarf around it is great for a hipster look.

If you have a chiselled, oval or slim face then tie the bun slightly higher.

Go traditional

Avoid the bouffant if you have a small face. Flatten your hair out till the nape of the neck and tie a low bun.

Do a middle parting as it accentuates the shape of your face.

This looks great with a saree but make sure you drape it in a non-traditional way or go for a backless blouse. Better still, try a button-down jacket.

Avoid heavy jewellery or loud colours.

With inputs from Nisha Sinh Gohel style director at Jean-Claude Biguine salon and spa India

