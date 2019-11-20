MENU

Mumbai Guide

Lifestyle

Entertainment

Photos

News

Videos

Sports

Corporate

Search

Sleek out

Published: Nov 20, 2019, 07:00 IST | Karishma Kuenzang | Mumbai

The old-school sleek bun gets a revamp. Here's how to pull it off without being called, auntyji!

Light up the party

  • Buns work well for evenings out. Pair it with a backless number, a flowy dress or power sleeves.
  • Bling matters — pick a sequinned dress or one with glitter. Put on a sparkly hair band to up the ante.
  • For an edgy look, tie an asymmetrical bun sideways, under or next to your ear.
  • Make a higher bun if you're wearing a turtleneck or suit.

Making the gajra chic

Guide

  • Flowers work well with Indian wear. A simple gajra will do the trick. Or, weave in some Baby's Breath (Candytuft) for a modern touch.
  • Leave a few loose strands of hair in the front.
  • If your face is round, pull your hair back and tie a low bun. It helps accentuate your cheekbones.
  • If you have a chubby face, a side parting helps.

Play it cool

Guide

  • A bun looks great with denim shorts or jeans and a T-shirt.
  • Pair it with cool shades and large hoops, unless you have a round face.
  • You can experiment with flower wreaths in earthy shades around the bun. Alternatively, a bright band or scarf around it is great for a hipster look.
  • If you have a chiselled, oval or slim face then tie the bun slightly higher.

Go traditional

Guide

  • Avoid the bouffant if you have a small face. Flatten your hair out till the nape of the neck and tie a low bun.
  • Do a middle parting as it accentuates the shape of your face.
  • This looks great with a saree but make sure you drape it in a non-traditional way or go for a backless blouse. Better still, try a button-down jacket.
  • Avoid heavy jewellery or loud colours.

With inputs from Nisha Sinh Gohel style director at Jean-Claude Biguine salon and spa India

Catch up on all the latest Mumbai news, crime news, current affairs, and also a complete guide on Mumbai from food to things to do and events across the city here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates

Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.com

Subscribe
Loading...

Tags

fashionmumbai guide

Walk with mid-day: Did you know that Mumbai's founding fathers were buried here?

NEXT STORY
This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK