Sleek out
The old-school sleek bun gets a revamp. Here's how to pull it off without being called, auntyji!
Light up the party
- Buns work well for evenings out. Pair it with a backless number, a flowy dress or power sleeves.
- Bling matters — pick a sequinned dress or one with glitter. Put on a sparkly hair band to up the ante.
- For an edgy look, tie an asymmetrical bun sideways, under or next to your ear.
- Make a higher bun if you're wearing a turtleneck or suit.
Making the gajra chic
- Flowers work well with Indian wear. A simple gajra will do the trick. Or, weave in some Baby's Breath (Candytuft) for a modern touch.
- Leave a few loose strands of hair in the front.
- If your face is round, pull your hair back and tie a low bun. It helps accentuate your cheekbones.
- If you have a chubby face, a side parting helps.
Play it cool
- A bun looks great with denim shorts or jeans and a T-shirt.
- Pair it with cool shades and large hoops, unless you have a round face.
- You can experiment with flower wreaths in earthy shades around the bun. Alternatively, a bright band or scarf around it is great for a hipster look.
- If you have a chiselled, oval or slim face then tie the bun slightly higher.
Go traditional
- Avoid the bouffant if you have a small face. Flatten your hair out till the nape of the neck and tie a low bun.
- Do a middle parting as it accentuates the shape of your face.
- This looks great with a saree but make sure you drape it in a non-traditional way or go for a backless blouse. Better still, try a button-down jacket.
- Avoid heavy jewellery or loud colours.
With inputs from Nisha Sinh Gohel style director at Jean-Claude Biguine salon and spa India
