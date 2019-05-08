Slime time

things-to-do

Let your kids make their own slime without worrying about the mess at this two-hour workshop. The session will guide participants through organic ingredients found around the house that are child-friendly. They will be taught a quick and easy slime recipe which they can customise with colours, glitter and textures of their choice, all while munching on complimentary snacks.

It was during a crucial phase of her life that Shreya Naik, founder of Label Masala, the organisation conducting the event, moved from fidget spinners and Rubik's cubes to slime to treat her anxiety. Not satisfied with the quality of the product, she went on to develop her own recipe. "Tactile activities like slime making are a treat for the senses. Kids are so engrossed with their phone screens these days. A toy like slime is the need of the hour," she explains.

On May 9, 4 pm

At Plate & Pint, 106, Dhunabad, Kemps Corner.

Call 9004744445

Cost Rs 900 (prior registration); Rs 1,000 (on-the-spot entry)

